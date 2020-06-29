Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Come Triumphant in Trademarking Archewell Foundation

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been facing opposition over the use of the name from New York healthcare boss Scott Kantro since they tried to brand their non-profit in March.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell, in tribute to their son Archie, for their foundation.

The couple applied to trademark the name of its non-profit, named in honour of its 13-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in March, but faced opposition from New York healthcare boss Scott Kantro, who wanted to trademark the name Archecares for a rival charity.

The similarity could have caused confusion and, because Kantro applied before the Sussexes, he may have had first call, forcing the couple to rebrand.

However, according to editors at British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, Kantro's application has been tossed after he failed to respond to a court request for extra information in time.

The good news comes after Harry and Meghan's initial application was rejected, as documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show the lack of a signature was one of a number of issues with their filing, which was deemed "too indefinite and too broad".

They now have until August to amend the request.

According to the initial application from the couple, which currently resides in California after stepping down from its duties as senior royals in the U.K., the purposes of the charity include education and counselling, as well as fundraising for other charitable organisations, and the maintenance of a website informing users about "nutrition, general health and mental health".