Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

WENN Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor lets the upcoming collaboration slip during a chat with his 'Parks and Recreation' co-star Rob Lowe on the 'Literally! With Rob Lowe' podcast.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Chris Pratt is working on a "top secret" project with country music legend Garth Brooks.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" hunk let the news slip during a chat with his friend and "Parks and Recreation" co-star Rob Lowe, revealing the collaboration will likely require Pratt to go a little country.

"I'm doing something with Garth Brooks. It's kind of top secret but I can say that much, I guess...," he shared on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast.

"I met Garth and we are trying to do something together and I think in it, I will sing some country, which is pretty cool."

Pratt stopped short of providing further details, but admitted the partnership is a dream come true.

"Garth Brooks is so good... unbelievable," he gushed. "I'm a big fan... He's the best."

It appears the two became pals after meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, when Pratt was recruited to introduce Brooks to the stage and present him with the Artist of the Decade honour.

The movie action man then stuck around and joined the singer for a performance of his classic hit, "Friends in Low Places".

After the show, Pratt took to social media and wrote, "Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven (sic)."

"Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honour to sing with you and the band on stage. I can't wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you (sic)."