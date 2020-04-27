Post Malone Raises $500K for Covid-19 Charity With Nirvana Tribute Concert

Instagram Music

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker performs with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as he covers songs by his favorite band to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Post Malone's virtual Nirvana tribute concert on Friday night, April 24, 2020 raised over $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The rapper, who is a die-hard fan of Kurt Cobain's band, was joined remotely by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and two musician pals for the charity jam.

"What's up, party people," Malone said at the top of the livestreamed show. "We're gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don't f**k up... Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs."

The 80-minute set featured several tracks from Nirvana's classic album "Nevermind", including "Lithium", "Drain You", and "Come as You Are" as well as "Very Ape", "Heart-Shaped Box", and "About a Girl".

Cobain's widow Courtney Love gave the rap star her blessing to perform her late husband's songs before the event went live and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic live-tweeted during the livestream.

"I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire...!," he tweeted. "I am holding emotions back the whole show."