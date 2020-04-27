 
 

Post Malone Raises $500K for Covid-19 Charity With Nirvana Tribute Concert

Post Malone Raises $500K for Covid-19 Charity With Nirvana Tribute Concert
Instagram
Music

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker performs with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as he covers songs by his favorite band to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Post Malone's virtual Nirvana tribute concert on Friday night, April 24, 2020 raised over $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The rapper, who is a die-hard fan of Kurt Cobain's band, was joined remotely by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and two musician pals for the charity jam.

"What's up, party people," Malone said at the top of the livestreamed show. "We're gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don't f**k up... Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs."

The 80-minute set featured several tracks from Nirvana's classic album "Nevermind", including "Lithium", "Drain You", and "Come as You Are" as well as "Very Ape", "Heart-Shaped Box", and "About a Girl".

Cobain's widow Courtney Love gave the rap star her blessing to perform her late husband's songs before the event went live and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic live-tweeted during the livestream.

"I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire...!," he tweeted. "I am holding emotions back the whole show."

You can share this post!

Judge Judy Pays Tribute to Her TV Announcer Jerry Bishop Following His Death

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Heading for Divorce After Vacation in Bahamas
Related Posts
Post Malone Raises $500K for Covid-19 Charity With Nirvana Tribute Concert

Post Malone Raises $500K for Covid-19 Charity With Nirvana Tribute Concert

Post Malone Slapped With Songwriting Credit Lawsuit Over 'Circles'

Post Malone Slapped With Songwriting Credit Lawsuit Over 'Circles'

Post Malone Gathers Machine Gun Kelly and Kane Brown for Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

Post Malone Gathers Machine Gun Kelly and Kane Brown for Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

Post Malone Enrages People With Denver Concert Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Post Malone Enrages People With Denver Concert Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Post Malone Admits Difficulty in Seeking Help for Mental Health Struggles

Post Malone Admits Difficulty in Seeking Help for Mental Health Struggles

Most Read
BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

6ix9ine Asks Judge to Allow Him to Film Backyard Music Videos

6ix9ine Asks Judge to Allow Him to Film Backyard Music Videos

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones