Demi Lovato Mocks Cancel Culture: I've Been Cancelled So Many Times But I'm Still Here

WENN Celebrity

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer is no longer bothered by hate campaign against her on social media because she firmly believes that 'cancel culture' is 'not real.'

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato hit out at "cancel culture" during a new interview with British actress Jameela Jamil, insisting the notion of ending stars' careers with online hate campaigns is ineffective.

The "Confident" singer appeared alongside "The Good Place" star on a new instalment of her "I Weigh" podcast, and she said she's been through enough turmoil in her life to be able to brush off the social media hate.

"I've been cancelled so many times, I can't even count... the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing," she said, referencing her most recent time being "cancelled" on social media, and adding that the practice "just doesn't even affect me anymore."

"One, it's not real," she said. "I don't think anyone was ever officially cancelled, otherwise certain people wouldn't have Grammys, wouldn't have Oscars... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" star went on to question, "Where is the forgiveness culture?" saying, "There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're cancelled and you should stay cancelled."

"But if you mess up and you apologise and come forward and say 'I've learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so they can change too," Demi mused. "Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that. I think if it's somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them."