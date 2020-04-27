 
 

Demi Lovato Mocks Cancel Culture: I've Been Cancelled So Many Times But I'm Still Here

Demi Lovato Mocks Cancel Culture: I've Been Cancelled So Many Times But I'm Still Here
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer is no longer bothered by hate campaign against her on social media because she firmly believes that 'cancel culture' is 'not real.'

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato hit out at "cancel culture" during a new interview with British actress Jameela Jamil, insisting the notion of ending stars' careers with online hate campaigns is ineffective.

The "Confident" singer appeared alongside "The Good Place" star on a new instalment of her "I Weigh" podcast, and she said she's been through enough turmoil in her life to be able to brush off the social media hate.

"I've been cancelled so many times, I can't even count... the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing," she said, referencing her most recent time being "cancelled" on social media, and adding that the practice "just doesn't even affect me anymore."

"One, it's not real," she said. "I don't think anyone was ever officially cancelled, otherwise certain people wouldn't have Grammys, wouldn't have Oscars... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" star went on to question, "Where is the forgiveness culture?" saying, "There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're cancelled and you should stay cancelled."

"But if you mess up and you apologise and come forward and say 'I've learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so they can change too," Demi mused. "Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that. I think if it's somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them."

You can share this post!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Heading for Divorce After Vacation in Bahamas

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Cancels Proposal Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Mocks Cancel Culture: I've Been Cancelled So Many Times But I'm Still Here

Demi Lovato Mocks Cancel Culture: I've Been Cancelled So Many Times But I'm Still Here

Demi Lovato Reminds Fans That Asking for Mental Health Help Amid COVID-19 Is Not a Sign of Weakness

Demi Lovato Reminds Fans That Asking for Mental Health Help Amid COVID-19 Is Not a Sign of Weakness

Exposed! Demi Lovato Uses Finsta Account to Drag Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj

Exposed! Demi Lovato Uses Finsta Account to Drag Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Too Early in Their Relationship to Be Thinking of Engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Too Early in Their Relationship to Be Thinking of Engagement

Demi Lovato: I Did Not Really Get to Learn About Myself While Dating Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato: I Did Not Really Get to Learn About Myself While Dating Wilmer Valderrama

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Has No Regret Over Email About Ex-Husband's Cheating Exposure

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration