 
 

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival
Instagram
Music

The music event, which got postponed because of the novel coronavirus, has also secured Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and many others as it gets renamed into 'Stagecouch' for its online broadcasts.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett are among a host of stars performing from their homes for an online version of the Stagecoach festival this weekend, April 24-26.

The event was due to get underway in Indio, California on Friday (April 24), but was postponed until October last month as the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

However, the country stars are aiming to make things up to fans by broadcasting shows over the weekend on SiriusXM's The Highway internet radio station for an event dubbed 'Stagecouch'.

Thomas headlines Friday's broadcast, with Carrie Underwood closing things out on Saturday, and country superstar Eric Church completing the weekend on Sunday.

The broadcasts, running from 12 pm to 5 pm EST, with an encore in the evenings, will also feature Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Midland, Old Dominion and more.

Announcing the event in a press release, Steve Blatter, Sirius XM's General Manager for Music Programming said: "In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach."

"With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway."

Friday's other livestreams include rock icon Joan Jett performing from home for Rolling Stone's In My Room series, lining up a virtual show at 3pm EST on Rolling Stone's Instagram account, and Post Malone hosting a special concert featuring his rendition of Nirvana songs from 6 P.M.

Over the weekend music fans can also relive "epic" past performances by the likes of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars as part of the 72-hour PlayOn Fest at here and Songkick's YouTube page.

You can share this post!

New Kids on the Block Hook Up With Boyz II Men for Coronavirus Benefit Single

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'
Related Posts
Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Turns Haters Into Motivators for Her to Lose Weight

Carrie Underwood Turns Haters Into Motivators for Her to Lose Weight

Carrie Underwood Cracks Up at Hilarious Answer Her Son Gave About Her Job

Carrie Underwood Cracks Up at Hilarious Answer Her Son Gave About Her Job

Carrie Underwood's Son Jacob Gobbles Down Cake in Rare Photos Shared on His 1st Birthday

Carrie Underwood's Son Jacob Gobbles Down Cake in Rare Photos Shared on His 1st Birthday

Carrie Underwood Bows Out as CMA Awards Host After 12 Years

Carrie Underwood Bows Out as CMA Awards Host After 12 Years

Most Read
Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream
Music

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Ice-T and Chuck D to Join Forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

Ice-T and Chuck D to Join Forces for Hip Hop Loves NY Livestream

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande to Assist Composer Jason Robert Brown in Virtual SubCulture Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'