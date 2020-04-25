 
 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming of 'Fleabag'

Having raised more than $1 million for coronavirus relief, the 'Killing Eve' showrunner prolongs the release of her one-woman show on-demand services until the end of May.

AceShowbiz - Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is giving isolated fans extra time to check out her live theatre performance of "Fleabag" after raising more than $1 million (£809,000) for coronavirus relief.

The Brit's one-woman show, the original inspiration for the acclaimed TV comedy, was recorded at London's Wyndham Theatre last year (19) and was released on video on-demand services for a limited two-week run in early April.

Downloads cost around $5 (£4), with funds benefitting causes including The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting For Others, and the newly-established Fleabag Support Fund, aimed at providing grants of $3,000 (£2,500) to struggling freelance workers in the U.K. theatre industry.

The initial streaming period proved to be so popular, raising in excess of $1 million, Waller-Bridge has now extended the show's availability until the end of May.

Fans in the U.K. and Ireland can check out the gig via the Soho Theatre's On Demand site, (https://ondemand.sohotheatre.com/), while users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can access it via Amazon Prime Video (https://www.primevideo.com/).

