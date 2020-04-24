 
 

Halsey Gets Naked to Celebrate Earth Day

The 'Without Me' singer bares her body in a cheeky picture on Instagram as she strips down in a swimming pool to mark the Earth Day and honor Mother Nature.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halsey celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 by teasing fans with a naked snap she posted online.

The singer stripped and posed for the titillating nude snap in her swimming pool, with her back to the camera.

"NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!!" she captioned the stunning shot. "Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time."

"We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc."

"I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love."

The "Without Me" singer went on to share images of beautiful natural settings she has taken on her travels around the world.

The singer has also been doing her part to give back during the coronavirus crisis - on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, she performed as part of the "Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show" livestream alongside Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi among others, and she has also donated protective masks to frontline healthcare workers in her adopted hometown, Los Angeles.

