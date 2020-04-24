 
 

Nas Pays Tribute to Rapper Fred the Godson Who Dies of Coronavirus

Nas Pays Tribute to Rapper Fred the Godson Who Dies of Coronavirus
WENN
Celebrity

The hip-hop community pays homage to the New York rap star Gordo who lost his battle with coronavirus less then three weeks after announcing he contracted the illness.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop icon Nas has paid tribute to fellow rapper Fred the Godson after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The Bronx, New York native, who previously collaborated with Jadakiss on "Toast to That" and with Pusha T on "Doves Fly", revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, 2020, when he shared a photo of himself in hospital, wearing an oxygen mask, as he asked fans to pray for his recovery.

However, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, it was reported the 35 year old, also known as Gordo, had passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Nas was among the first to honour his memory online, taking to Instagram to share a photo of Fred and captioning it, "Peace to you Fred The God Son (sic) on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute."

Naughty by Nature also reflected on the sad news, posting, "No F**king way!!! SMH (shaking my head) R.I.P. fredthegodsonmusic We lost a great one!!!!" and hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent remembered, "His wordplay was INCREDIBLE. He was easily one of the most dangerous MC's around (sic). Lately he was battling this horrible virus. Today he lost the fight. Rest In Power To One Of My Favorite MC's (sic)."

You can share this post!

Halsey Gets Naked to Celebrate Earth Day

Chris Hemsworth Calls Homeschooling Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 'Absolute Challenge'
Related Posts
Nas Pays Tribute to Rapper Fred the Godson Who Dies of Coronavirus

Nas Pays Tribute to Rapper Fred the Godson Who Dies of Coronavirus

Nas and Draya Michele Spark Dating Rumors With Nightclub Outing in Bahamas

Nas and Draya Michele Spark Dating Rumors With Nightclub Outing in Bahamas

Report: Nas Gets Philadelphia Woman Pregnant, Is Expecting Third Child

Report: Nas Gets Philadelphia Woman Pregnant, Is Expecting Third Child

Nas Posts Never-Before-Seen Image of Him With Aaliyah and Missy Elliott

Nas Posts Never-Before-Seen Image of Him With Aaliyah and Missy Elliott

Nas Gives Kelis a Relief by Dropping Contempt Charges Amid Custody Battle

Nas Gives Kelis a Relief by Dropping Contempt Charges Amid Custody Battle

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money