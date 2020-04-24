Nas Pays Tribute to Rapper Fred the Godson Who Dies of Coronavirus

WENN Celebrity

The hip-hop community pays homage to the New York rap star Gordo who lost his battle with coronavirus less then three weeks after announcing he contracted the illness.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop icon Nas has paid tribute to fellow rapper Fred the Godson after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The Bronx, New York native, who previously collaborated with Jadakiss on "Toast to That" and with Pusha T on "Doves Fly", revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, 2020, when he shared a photo of himself in hospital, wearing an oxygen mask, as he asked fans to pray for his recovery.

However, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, it was reported the 35 year old, also known as Gordo, had passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Nas was among the first to honour his memory online, taking to Instagram to share a photo of Fred and captioning it, "Peace to you Fred The God Son (sic) on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute."

Naughty by Nature also reflected on the sad news, posting, "No F**king way!!! SMH (shaking my head) R.I.P. fredthegodsonmusic We lost a great one!!!!" and hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent remembered, "His wordplay was INCREDIBLE. He was easily one of the most dangerous MC's around (sic). Lately he was battling this horrible virus. Today he lost the fight. Rest In Power To One Of My Favorite MC's (sic)."