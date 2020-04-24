 
 

Taylor Swift Slams Former Record Label for Lying About Her Old Live Performance

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer scoffs at Scooter Braun and the new owners of Big Machine Records for releasing her old live performance and claiming it's much more recent.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is putting the bosses of her old record label on blast again for releasing a 12-year-old live performance and claiming it's much more recent.

The pop star turned to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after learning a new Big Machine album, released on Thursday night, was not recorded in 2017, as advertised.

The "Me!" singer wrote, "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight."

Taylor added, "I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like (new Big Machine boss) Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money."

"In my opinion... just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Swift's battle with Big Machine and her former label boss Scott Borchetta began last year 2019 when he sold the company and with it her masters to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun without consulting her. She then claimed Borchetta and Braun had banned her from performing her old songs that were under contract to them. They dismissed her allegations and a planned hits medley at the American Music Awards went ahead as planned.

Swift has also made it clear she plans to re-record all the hits she had as a Big Machine artist once her contract expires with the label this year, and re-release them, thus making the original masters close to worthless.

