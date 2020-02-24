 
 

Jake Paul Backtracks Zayn Malik Diss After Gigi Hadid Attacks Him: 'I Am a F***ing Idiot'

Jake Paul Backtracks Zayn Malik Diss After Gigi Hadid Attacks Him: 'I Am a F***ing Idiot'
WENN/FayesVision/C.Smith
Celebrity

His latest comment arrives after the supermodel snapped at the YouTube personality went on a rant against her British singer boyfriend an incident in Las Vegas.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul regrets ever sharing a tweet dissing Zayn Malik. Hours after getting into Gigi Hadid's nerves due to the post, the YouTube star returned to the micro-blogging site to backtrack his previous remarks and claimed that he was drunk when he posted the now-deleted tweet.

He wrote on the site, "Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I am a f***ing idiot," but some still went after him. "Just delete your Twitter and YouTube and Instagram," one said, as one other mocked Jake, "Blame it on being drunk ur just upset that you messed with the wrong fandom." There was also someone who said, "No darling you don't need any alcohol that's just how you were born."

Jake Paul backtracked his comment.

Prior to this, Gigi snapped at Jake after he went on a rant against her singer boyfriend. "Almost had to clap up zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...," Jake tweeted at the time. "zane ik (I know) you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

"Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out 'you wanna test me mate' lol (laugh out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars," he continued, before Gigi clapped back, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed."

While neither Jake nor Gigi dived deep into what caused him to be mad at Zayn, Entertainment Tonight alleged that the incident took place when both attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder over the weekend. Zayn and Jake were staying in neighboring penthouses at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, and Jake invited the former to hang out. However, the "Trampoline" singer declined the invitation and made the social media star mad.

You can share this post!

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

Lizzo Teases Thong Line Collaboration With Tommy Hilfiger
Related Posts
Jake Paul Backtracks Zayn Malik Diss After Gigi Hadid Attacks Him: 'I Am a F***ing Idiot'

Jake Paul Backtracks Zayn Malik Diss After Gigi Hadid Attacks Him: 'I Am a F***ing Idiot'

Jake Paul Responds to Critics Calling Him 'Dumb' Over Anxiety Tweet

Jake Paul Responds to Critics Calling Him 'Dumb' Over Anxiety Tweet

Jake Paul Moving on From Ex-Wife Tana Mongeau With 'AYTO' Star Julia Rose

Jake Paul Moving on From Ex-Wife Tana Mongeau With 'AYTO' Star Julia Rose

People Feel 'Scammed' After Jake Paul and AnEsonGib's Boxing Match Ends With 1st Round TKO

People Feel 'Scammed' After Jake Paul and AnEsonGib's Boxing Match Ends With 1st Round TKO

Jake Paul Appears to Deny Cheating Rumors After Tana Mongeau's 'Thank U, Next' Parody Diss

Jake Paul Appears to Deny Cheating Rumors After Tana Mongeau's 'Thank U, Next' Parody Diss

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media