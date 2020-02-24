Jake Paul Backtracks Zayn Malik Diss After Gigi Hadid Attacks Him: 'I Am a F***ing Idiot'

WENN/FayesVision/C.Smith Celebrity

His latest comment arrives after the supermodel snapped at the YouTube personality went on a rant against her British singer boyfriend an incident in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul regrets ever sharing a tweet dissing Zayn Malik. Hours after getting into Gigi Hadid's nerves due to the post, the YouTube star returned to the micro-blogging site to backtrack his previous remarks and claimed that he was drunk when he posted the now-deleted tweet.

He wrote on the site, "Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I am a f***ing idiot," but some still went after him. "Just delete your Twitter and YouTube and Instagram," one said, as one other mocked Jake, "Blame it on being drunk ur just upset that you messed with the wrong fandom." There was also someone who said, "No darling you don't need any alcohol that's just how you were born."

Jake Paul backtracked his comment.

Prior to this, Gigi snapped at Jake after he went on a rant against her singer boyfriend. "Almost had to clap up zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...," Jake tweeted at the time. "zane ik (I know) you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

"Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out 'you wanna test me mate' lol (laugh out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars," he continued, before Gigi clapped back, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed."

While neither Jake nor Gigi dived deep into what caused him to be mad at Zayn, Entertainment Tonight alleged that the incident took place when both attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder over the weekend. Zayn and Jake were staying in neighboring penthouses at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, and Jake invited the former to hang out. However, the "Trampoline" singer declined the invitation and made the social media star mad.