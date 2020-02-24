Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza Music

Shortly after the release of the rock legend's 'Ordinary Man' album, the 'Aquaman' star embraces his inner rocker persona in a 60-second clip that sees him lip-syncing to the track.

AceShowbiz - "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has become an unlikely Ozzy Osbourne for the teaser ad accompanying the rock legend's new album, "Ordinary Man".

Osbourne's new release dropped on Friday, February 21, and over the weekend, Momoa appeared as the metal icon in a new online video, soundtracked by the song "Scary Little Green Men".

The 60-second clip opens with a cloaked character approaching a microphone. As he reveals his identity, it becomes clear the hooded figure is Momoa, lip-syncing to the track, while dressed as Ozzy.