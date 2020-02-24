 
 

Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik

WENN/Will Alexander/Instar
Celebrity

The YouTuber takes a jab at the former One Direction star after he's snubbed by the singer when they bumped into each other while watching a boxing match in Las Vegas.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has attacked YouTuber Jake Paul after he went after her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Twitter following a confrontation in Las Vegas.

The Internet star and singer Malik were both in the city for Saturday night's February 22, 2020 Deontay Wilder / Tyson Fury boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when they ran into each other.

"Almost had to clap up zane (sic) from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...," Paul tweeted. "zane ik (I know) you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha."

"Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out 'you wanna test me mate' lol (laugh out loud) I feel bad for childhood stars."

Malik didn't respond, but his girlfriend jumped on Twitter on Sunday morning to take on Jake.

"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w (with) you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies?" she snapped back. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed."

Gigi recently confirmed she and Zayn were back together after splitting last year 2019 in a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Erykah Badu Reacts as She's Accused of Copying Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle

Giorgio Armani Decides to Livestream Milan Fashion Week Show Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
