 
 

Orlando Bloom Has Corrected Misspelled Tattoo Tribute to Son Flynn

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has got fixed the misspelled tattoo inked for his eleven-year-old son Flynn and got another to pay tribute to his beloved pet.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom got the misspelled tattoo tribute he had inked for son Flynn corrected on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had his nine-year-old's name in Morse Code etched on his right forearm, and debuted the inking last week. But when he shared a snap of the image on his Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the tattoo was wrong - and it actually spelt 'Frynn' due to a single dot being missing from the second letter.

Orlando returned to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the corrected design, as well as a new tattoo tribute to his dog Sidi, who recently passed away.

"Finally dot it right!" Orlando wrote. "How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print). Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy."

