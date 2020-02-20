Man Accused of Murdering Drew Carey's Ex Arrested Again Hours After Being Released on $2M Bond

Instagram Celebrity

Gareth Pursehouse who previously dated 38-year-old sex therapist Amie Harwick is facing death sentence after being charged with one count of murder following second arrest.

AceShowbiz - Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested again on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and charged with her murder, just hours after being released from jail on a $2 million bond.

An autopsy found that 38-year-old sex therapist Harwick, the former fiancee of "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, died on Saturday of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after plummeting from a third-floor balcony, while "evidence of manual strangulation" was also noted.

While Pursehouse, 41, was released from a Los Angeles jail on Tuesday, he was once again picked up by officers on Wednesday, and will face arraignment on Thursday.

He's being charged with one count of murder and one of first-degree residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. If he's convicted of the latter, he could face the death penalty.

Pursehouse, who was previously named in two restraining orders against his ex-girlfriend Harwick, is now being held without bail.

Harwick dated "The Price Is Right" host Carey in 2017, and they became engaged in 2018, before deciding to amicably part ways months later.