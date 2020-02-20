 
 

Pop Smoke Accidentally Shared His Address on Social Media Before Deadly Home Robbery

The 'Welcome to the Party' lyricist accidentally revealed his address online while showing off his purchases the day before he was gunned down in a Los Angeles home invasion.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Late rapper Pop Smoke accidentally broadcasted his home address online the day before he was fatally shot at the property.

The 20-year-old musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, shared a glimpse of a haul of gifts he'd received from brands, and as he displayed a bag from fashion company Amiri, he inadvertently revealed his personal address.

Pop posted the clip to his Instagram Stories and, just hours later, the musician was fatally injured when he was shot by two masked men who broke into his mansion, TMZ reported.

The men fired multiple shots, critically wounding him before fleeing on foot.

The publication has since received reports from sources who have viewed surveillance footage at the property, claiming the incident, which was initially believed to be a home invasion robbery, was in fact a targeted hit.

According to editors at TMZ, "You see 4 men approach the home at around 4:30 AM and sneak around back."

"A couple minutes pass before 3 of the 4 walk back up the side of the home to the front. The 4th apparently walked in the backdoor but no camera was trained on it. The next time you see the man, he exits through the front door of the house."

They added no items were taken from the property.

The hitmaker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was subsequently pronounced dead. Tributes have flooded in for the "Welcome to the Party" star, with Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent among those honouring the rapper.

