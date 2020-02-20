Fans Are Cackling Over Video of Justin Bieber Rocking Hot Pink Lipstick and Fake Eyelashes

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is bringing laugh to his fans through his recent update on Instagram. In the Tuesday, February 18 video, the "Yummy" singer could be seen having a fun time while toying with filters on Instagram Stories, much to fans' delight.

The 25-year-old heartthrob seemingly loved one particular filter that made him look feminine as he sported a bright pink lipstick. Adding the fun was fake eyelashes and pink blush that further made him look pretty.

"Bye, b***h," the husband of Hailey Baldwin quipped in the funny clip, before giggling to himself. Fans were also loving the playful video as one commented, "LMAO."

Justin has been embracing this fun and positive vibe lately. The singer recently stopped by "Carpool Karaoke" segment in the Tuesday episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden". He and host James Corden were seen having a blast while singing and dancing to the former's hits including "I Don't Care" (feat. Ed Sheeran), "Yummy" and "Love Yourself".

He also talked about him challenging Tom Cruise to fight. "I was just being stupid to be honest. Not stupid but then people were like, 'Yeah, I wanna see this happen.'Then I was like, 'You know what, that could actually be funny,' " Justin said. When James told him that the "Mission Impossible" actor would easily win over him, Justin responded, "I'm trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there's absolutely no way. He's not the guy you see in movies."

He added, "I'm dangerous! My agility is insane... I don't think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I'm different. I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment!"