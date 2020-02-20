Amanda Bynes Hopes to Start New Clothing Line in Near Future

Instagram Celebrity

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes has shared her plan on starting a career in fashion business. The "What a Girl Wants" star revealed via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 18 that she came up with an idea to start her own clothing line in the near future.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line," Bynes, with a dyed-black hair and wearing a white hoodie, said in a self-recorded video. The 33-year-old actress and fashion designer continued to reveal that she planned to make her clothing line available online. "I'm hoping in the near future it'll be out online," she said.

However, the "She's the Man" actress did not share other details about her planned clothing line. She did not even mention what would be the name for the label and what kind of merchandise that she will sell.

Bynes returned to Instagram that day to greet her fans and thank them for their continuous support. "Sup Instagram, just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," she said prior to announcing her fashion business plan.

Bynes self-recorded herself while explaining about her future clothing line plan

The former Nickelodeon star filmed the video during a lunch with her friend, who studied in the same college as her. "Wanted to check in and let you know I'm out to dinner right now with my friend Kathy who's a student advisor at FIDM, my college," she explained.

Last week, Bynes made a shocking announcement on the photo-sharing site as she revealed on Friday, February 14 a.k.a. Valentine's Day that she has gotten engaged. Showing off a massive rock on her ring finger, she wrote in the caption, "Engaged to tha (sic) love of my life."

One day later, she debuted her fiance on the same platform. "Lover," she wrote along with a picture of her and her man. She did not mention her fiance's name, but it has been reported that the name of Bynes' fiance is Paul Michael. The two reportedly met while the actress was in rehab and they've been dating for about two to three months.