Justin Bieber Insists He'd Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight: My Agility Is Insane
Labeling himself 'the Conor McGregor of entertainment', the 'Yummy' singer tells 'Carpool Karaoke' host James Corden that the 'Mission Impossible' star is 'not the guy you see in movies.'

  Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday night (February 18), as the talk show host said he'd back Tom Cruise to beat the singer in a fight.

The "Yummy" star hit headlines last year (19) when he challenged the "Mission: Impossible" star to a fight via a post on Twitter. And as he appeared on James' famed segment, as part of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", Justin was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom.

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," he said. "(But) then people were like, 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny."

But clearly hesitant, James replied: "I don't think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week."

Justin, 25, didn't agree with James however, and hit back: "Absolutely not. I'm trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there's absolutely no way. He's not the guy you see in movies."

Pushing his guest's buttons, James went on to explain just how fit the 57-year-old actor actually is, with Justin replying: "I start to get frustrated. You're really boiling me up! I'm gonna f**kin' fight you, bro!"

"I'm dangerous! My agility is insane... I don't think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I'm different. I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment!"

After the host labelled a fight between them a "good idea", the pair had an arm-wrestling match in James' SUV - which Justin won with no trouble.

"You still couldn't beat Tom Cruise," James replied, despite his loss.

