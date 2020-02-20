 
 

Rick Ross' Ex Briteady Accused of Stirring Up Drama With Jennifer Williams for Clout

Brit is reportedly not even friends with the 'Basketball Wives' star, whom she accused of breaking the girl code by allegedly dating the rapper in an Instagram rant.

  Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Briteady apparently had no reason to be mad at Jennifer Williams, whom she accused of breaking the girl code by allegedly dating the rapper in a recent Instagram rant. The two ladies are reportedly not even friends, despite what Brit suggested on her Instagram Stories.

While Brit implied that she's once a close friend with Jennifer, a source states otherwise. "That girl is not a former friend of Jennifer's. She is a friend of a friend. Jennifer doesn't even know her like that," the source tells theJasmineBRAND.

The source goes on alleging that Brit might be stirring up the drama to gain followers and that her anger at Jennifer misfired. "She is doing all this for clout and really in her feelings over a comment from Rick Ross," so the source claims. "Furthermore, Jennifer has known him for years."

Brit's angry rant at Jennifer was believed to be piqued by Rick's comment on Jennifer's sexy picture. The "Basketball Wives" star posted on her own account the photo featuring her wearing a black lingerie while holding a bottle of Belaire Rose Champagne, a brand of refreshment that Rozay is heavily invested in.

"Rose all day... Thank you [Rick Ross] for keeping me stocked with champagne. Who wants to drink with me?" she wrote in the caption. The MMG chief responded in the comment section, "Send me the original pic."

Brit later lashed out at Jennifer on Instagram Stories. "I swear these TV h**s sure be some low down dirty smile in your face, asks for help azz b***hes then block you when you call them out," she wrote. Calling the reality TV star a "thirsty a** groupie," she added, "B***hes be at your crib for Christmas with your family then asking your hair stylist for the same bob hairstyle then go f**k on your ex a month later #ainnogirlcode. Shoulda let u star a nappy headed a** b***h." She later confirmed that she was talking about Jennifer and that she blocked her on Instagram.

Jennifer has neither responded to Brit's allegation nor confirmed speculation about her relationship with Rozay.

