 
 

Faith Evans' Husband Stevie J Says His Account Was Hacked Following Twitter Rant

Faith Evans' Husband Stevie J Says His Account Was Hacked Following Twitter Rant
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star sets the record straight amid rumors suggesting that his wife cheated on him following angry messages posted on his Twitter.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Stevie J cleared up the air, saying he loved his wife Faith Evans and never bashed her. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star claimed his social media account was hacked after a series of angry messages posted on his Twitter went viral.

"My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane," the producer and VH1 reality TV star informed his online followers. "My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family."

"Trust no b***h," read his previous posts that have since been deleted. "12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day. Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you. Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it's a blessing to know."

People quickly assumed there was trouble in paradise between Stevie and Faith who got married in 2018. When the angry messages went viral sparking rumors that he got cheated on, people did not feel sympathetic for him. They said it was karma.

When he married Faith in a hurried ceremony in a Las Vegas hotel room, the wedding was marred with a cheating scandal. His ex Misha Perry called him out for allegedly abandoning her while she was pregnant with his child.

She wrote on Instagram back then, "Lol I hope this time it's a real marriage and since you getting married I hope Faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October …" She also told Faith, "Biggie [Faith's late ex] is turnin' over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself."

Misha was not the only one skeptical about Stevie's capability to be in a monogamous relationship. Another of his ex Joseline Hernandez said he was still creeping on her despite their breakup, "So sweet of my baby daddy and his wife! Someone tell her to keep an eye on him when he calls me to see my b*** h*** in the am."

You can share this post!

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert
Related Posts
Faith Evans' Husband Stevie J Says His Account Was Hacked Following Twitter Rant

Faith Evans' Husband Stevie J Says His Account Was Hacked Following Twitter Rant

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

Faith Evans Says She Used to 'Smoke Joints' With Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

Faith Evans Says She Used to 'Smoke Joints' With Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

Here Is How Faith Evans and Stevie J React to Rumors of Marriage Trouble

Here Is How Faith Evans and Stevie J React to Rumors of Marriage Trouble

Faith Evans and Stevie J Spark Split Rumors by Unfollowing Each Other on Social Media

Faith Evans and Stevie J Spark Split Rumors by Unfollowing Each Other on Social Media

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once