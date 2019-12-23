Faith Evans' Husband Stevie J Says His Account Was Hacked Following Twitter Rant

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star sets the record straight amid rumors suggesting that his wife cheated on him following angry messages posted on his Twitter.

AceShowbiz - Stevie J cleared up the air, saying he loved his wife Faith Evans and never bashed her. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star claimed his social media account was hacked after a series of angry messages posted on his Twitter went viral.

"My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane," the producer and VH1 reality TV star informed his online followers. "My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family."

"Trust no b***h," read his previous posts that have since been deleted. "12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day. Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you. Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it's a blessing to know."

People quickly assumed there was trouble in paradise between Stevie and Faith who got married in 2018. When the angry messages went viral sparking rumors that he got cheated on, people did not feel sympathetic for him. They said it was karma.

When he married Faith in a hurried ceremony in a Las Vegas hotel room, the wedding was marred with a cheating scandal. His ex Misha Perry called him out for allegedly abandoning her while she was pregnant with his child.

She wrote on Instagram back then, "Lol I hope this time it's a real marriage and since you getting married I hope Faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October …" She also told Faith, "Biggie [Faith's late ex] is turnin' over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself."

Misha was not the only one skeptical about Stevie's capability to be in a monogamous relationship. Another of his ex Joseline Hernandez said he was still creeping on her despite their breakup, "So sweet of my baby daddy and his wife! Someone tell her to keep an eye on him when he calls me to see my b*** h*** in the am."