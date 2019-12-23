 
 

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star posts angry tweets that say 'no woman is faithful,' sparking rumors that his singer wife cheated on him after one year of marriage.

AceShowbiz - There might be trouble in paradise between Faith Evans and Stevie J. He recently posted a series of angry messages on Twitter before quickly deleting them all. He seemingly suggested that the "Notorious" actress had cheated on him.

"Trust no b***h," the VH1 reality show star raged on social media. "12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day. Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you. Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it's a blessing to know."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" member didn't mention any names. He didn't make any effort to clear up the air either as rumors about his marriage with Faith Evans started floating on the internet.

Faith Evans, 46, and Stevie J, 48, have been married since 2018. Just a few days ago, she received a romantic gift of pink roses from him. "Thank you MrJ [love]," she gushed on Instagram.

When the couple tied the knot, it was without fanfare. Rumor has it, they swapped vows in a Las Vegas hotel room for a hurried ceremony. However, their hush hush wedding was not without drama. His ex Misha Perry called him out for allegedly abandoning her while she was pregnant with his child.

She wrote on Instagram back then, "Lol I hope this time it's a real marriage and since you getting married I hope Faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR (our) child will be here in October …" She also told Faith, "Biggie [Faith's late ex] is turnin' over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself."

Misha was not the only one skeptical about Stevie's capability to be in a monogamous relationship. Another of his ex Joseline Hernandez said he was still creeping on her despite their breakup, "So sweet of my baby daddy and his wife! Someone tell her to keep an eye on him when he calls me to see my b*** h*** in the am."

Before his marriage to Faith, Stevie dated Mimi Faust and then Joseline. The producer shares a daughter each with the two women who now star on the "LHH" with him. He has four more children from previous relationships.

