Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert

Instagram Music

The former Faces rocker reveals in a new interview that he always carries the photographs of his ex-bandmates Ian McLagan and Ronnie Lane whenever he takes the stage.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rod Stewart always carries photographs of former bandmates Ian McLagan and Ronnie Lane around with him.

The "Sailing" star enjoyed success alongside Ian and Ronnie in the '70s with the Faces, and Rod, 74, revealed in a chat with BBC2's "Reel Stories" he always feels his late pals are close by.

"Every time I do a concert, I have pictures of them down on the stage because I owe them," he said. "They were my dear mates, they helped me get started because the start of my career was a bit of a stop-start - join one band and then join another, then join another, but with the Faces, it really took off."

McLagan died of a stroke in 2014, aged 69, and Lane succumbed to pneumonia while in the final stages of progressive multiple sclerosis in 1997, aged just 51.

Rod, revealed he had beaten prostate cancer at a fundraising evening for the Prostate Project in Surrey, England earlier this year.

He attended the event with former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood, who he hopes to reunite with for a concert to mark their 50th anniversary.