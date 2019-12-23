 
 

50 Cent Takes Son Christmas Shopping, Rents Entire Toys-R-Us Store

The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker surprises his young kid by renting an entire store so the little boy and his friends can choose whatever toys they want for Christmas.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent made his seven-year-old son Sire's Christmas when he rented out an entire Toys-R-Us store for him and a few friends to enjoy.

The 44-year-old "Candy Shop" rapper spent a reported $100,000 on the private shopping spree at the venue at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, during which Sire, who he shares with ex Daphne Joy, could choose any gifts he wanted.

Taking to Instagram, Daphne shared several photos and videos from her son's big day, writing on Sire's behalf, "When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did. Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!"

During his day at Toys-R-Us, Sire picked out a few gifts, including Lego sets, a Nerf blaster, and a Geoffrey the Giraffe stuffed animal.

Last year, all 885 Toys-R-Us stores closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two stores reopened under new ownership.

