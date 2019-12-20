Sharon Osbourne Crying for Help After Painful Facelift

WENN Celebrity

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge reveals she experienced excruciating pain and remembers begging her daughter for help after undergoing fourth facelift.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne has opened up on the excruciating pain she experienced following her fourth facelift earlier this year.

"The Talk" host appeared as a guest panellist on Wednesday's December 18 instalment of British TV show "Loose Women", where she confessed she was begging her daughter Kelly Osbourne for help after the gruelling procedure.

The 67-year-old recalled, "Kelly told me that when I came out from the operating theatre, that I was going, 'Help me, help me,' because it was so bloody painful."

The former "America's Got Talent" judge added that after the procedure, her face was so tight her top lip was left curled up like Elvis Presley - much to her husband Ozzy Osbourne's amusement.

"I had two weeks of looking like Elvis," she remembered. "Ozzy's going, 'Is that what you wanted?' I was like, 'I don't want to look like that, no!' "

However, the star insisted she's now happy with her new face, adding, "Everything was just lifted up so it looks more refreshed."