Adele Courted by Kylie Jenner for Make-Up Collaboration

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' member is reportedly desperate to collaborate with the 'Set Fire to the Rain' hitmaker for her Kylie Cosmetics line.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Adele is reportedly being wooed by make-up mogul Kylie Jenner for a collaboration with her Kylie Cosmetics line.

The reality TV star has built a billion dollar empire off the back of her famous lip kits, and has since branched out with a variety of products in her impressive line.

And after hitting things off with "Hello" hitmaker Adele at a party thrown by rapper Drake in October, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is apparently keen to work with the British singer.

A source told U.K. newspaper The Sun, "It was at Drake's birthday party where they first met. They really got on and were chatting for a lot of the night."

"Kylie is now desperate to get Adele to do a make-up collaboration with her Kylie Cosmetics range."

The star has successfully launched several collaborations as part of her cosmetics empire, most notably with members of the Kardashian/Jenner family including her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian and her mum Kris Jenner.

Meanwhile, Adele is plotting her big comeback after splitting from partner Simon Konecki back in April.

