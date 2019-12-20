 
 

AnnaLynne McCord Started 'Convulsing' as She Remembered Childhood Abuse

AnnaLynne McCord Started 'Convulsing' as She Remembered Childhood Abuse
WENN/Tony Forte
Celebrity

The '90210' alum says she was overwhelmed as painful old memories started pouring in during EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy sessions.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - AnnaLynne McCord began "seizing" and "convulsing" when her EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy sessions led to her remembering years of childhood abuse.

The former "90210" actress first went to psychotherapy in 2018, four years after coming forward with her story about being raped by a male friend when she was just 18 years old. At therapy, her psychiatrist suggested she try EMDR, which is meant to help people recall traumatic memories.

During her first session, AnnaLynne came up with a "frozen image in my mind." Over time, she was able to decipher the image, and realised it was a memory of sexual abuse.

"My clothes are down, it's not good," she told Us Weekly of the image she'd recalled. "I had this burning, painful, horrible sensation in my groin area. My whole body started seizing, convulsing. I just laid there, and tears streamed down my face. I just kept saying, 'No, no,' because this is not my life."

The 32-year-old added that the abuse "went on for years, up until I was 11."

"And then I have a memory, just a singled-out incident, that felt like I was a little bit older than 11," she continued.

AnnaLynne also revealed that she'd attempted suicide before having therapy, and "probably would have gone through with it" if she'd remembered the abuse before she was ready to in therapy.

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Admits to 'Stealing' 'That's Hot' Catchphrase From Sister Nicky

Sharon Osbourne Crying for Help After Painful Facelift
Related Posts
AnnaLynne McCord Started 'Convulsing' as She Remembered Childhood Abuse

AnnaLynne McCord Started 'Convulsing' as She Remembered Childhood Abuse

AnnaLynne McCord Accuses Southwest Airlines of Discriminating Gay Couple and Their Two Kids

AnnaLynne McCord Accuses Southwest Airlines of Discriminating Gay Couple and Their Two Kids

Back On! Dominic Purcell Refers to AnnaLynne McCord as His 'Girlfriend'

Back On! Dominic Purcell Refers to AnnaLynne McCord as His 'Girlfriend'

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room