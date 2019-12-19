 
 

Chrissy Teigen Mad at John Legend for Secretly Inviting 'The Voice' Coaches to Dinner at Their Home

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host is caught off guard when her husband returns home from 'The Voice' set with his three fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen wasn't happy with her husband John Legend after he secretly invited his fellow "The Voice U.S." coaches over for dinner after Tuesday's December 17 live final.

The 34-year-old model took to Twitter to vent her frustration with her husband, 40, after he showed up at their home with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson for dinner, without giving Chrissy time to prepare anything special.

"I didn't know tonight was The Voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really f**king mad because I didn't make a f**king FINALE meal," she began. "I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f**k does this? U don't win The Voice then eat short ribs."

The star went on to acknowledge that although her rant "sounds very dumb," she added the problem is also "VERY John."

"I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s**t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'no it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show???"

Teigen also called out trolls who labelled her complaints as "stupid" by challenging them to "go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house."

After his wife shared a screenshot of a heated exchange between the pair over the last-minute plans, the "All of Me" hitmaker made up for his lack of forward thinking by ordering a special cake reading, "John's 'Solution' Cake."

Kelly Clarkson was the winning coach with her act Jake Hoot, while John's finalist Katie Kadan finished in third place on the current season.

