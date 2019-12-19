 
 

Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family

Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family
ABC
Celebrity

The 'Irishman' actor tells 'The View' ladies that he had a serious talk with his children, threatening to disown them if they behaved like Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump, Jr.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro would "disown" his kids if they behaved like U.S. President Donald Trump's adult children.

De Niro has been a strong critic of America's leader, who is facing impeachment proceedings over alleged abuses of power, but has now extended his criticism to the Trump children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald, Jr.

He told the panel on U.S. chat show "The View", "I don't want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn't want to be related to them. I would disown them. I'd have a serious talk with them."

However, the actor also suggested some of his six children disagree with how "strongly" he speaks out and feels about President Trump.

Ivanka and her husband Jared have been heavily criticised as close advisers to her father, while Eric and Donald, Jr. have been outspoken in their support of their embattled father and been accused of using the presidency to enrich their family firm.

Demanding politicians continue to pursue impeachment proceedings, Robert added, "It's a taint on his presidency, more than a taint, it's a stain, one that he deeply deserves. He has to take that punishment. He has to pay the consequences... He did something wrong, he has to pay for it, period."

"The Irishman" star continued his tirade, slamming him as the wrong man to lead America.

"He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them. He's a low-life," he added.

You can share this post!

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Chrissy Teigen Mad at John Legend for Secretly Inviting 'The Voice' Coaches to Dinner at Their Home
Related Posts
Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family

Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family

Robert De Niro's Ex-Employee Wants to Strike Binge-Watching Out of $6M Lawsuit

Robert De Niro's Ex-Employee Wants to Strike Binge-Watching Out of $6M Lawsuit

Robert De Niro Says 'Twisted' Donald Trump Is Worse Than Gangster

Robert De Niro Says 'Twisted' Donald Trump Is Worse Than Gangster

Robert De Niro Denies 'Absurd' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Robert De Niro Denies 'Absurd' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Robert De Niro Sued by Ex-Employee for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Robert De Niro Sued by Ex-Employee for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Most Read
People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men
Celebrity

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie