Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family

The 'Irishman' actor tells 'The View' ladies that he had a serious talk with his children, threatening to disown them if they behaved like Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump, Jr.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro would "disown" his kids if they behaved like U.S. President Donald Trump's adult children.

De Niro has been a strong critic of America's leader, who is facing impeachment proceedings over alleged abuses of power, but has now extended his criticism to the Trump children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald, Jr.

He told the panel on U.S. chat show "The View", "I don't want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn't want to be related to them. I would disown them. I'd have a serious talk with them."

However, the actor also suggested some of his six children disagree with how "strongly" he speaks out and feels about President Trump.

Ivanka and her husband Jared have been heavily criticised as close advisers to her father, while Eric and Donald, Jr. have been outspoken in their support of their embattled father and been accused of using the presidency to enrich their family firm.

Demanding politicians continue to pursue impeachment proceedings, Robert added, "It's a taint on his presidency, more than a taint, it's a stain, one that he deeply deserves. He has to take that punishment. He has to pay the consequences... He did something wrong, he has to pay for it, period."

"The Irishman" star continued his tirade, slamming him as the wrong man to lead America.

"He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them. He's a low-life," he added.