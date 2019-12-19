 
 

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

After singing at two separate occasions, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star says she will never perform her viral song again unless there's money involved.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner won't perform her now-viral tune Rise and Shine again unless she gets paid for it.

The make-up mogul delivered another impromptu rendition of the melody, which she first sang to her daughter Stormi in a YouTube clip, at the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday, December 17 night.

As the event's co-host, Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian recorded the performance and shared it to her Instagram Stories, however, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star insisted it would be the last time she sings the tune for free.

"That's it. Next time I'm getting f**king paid," she declared, as the guests applauded.

Kylie's latest turn on the microphone comes just days after she thrilled those attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's art auction in honour of nonprofits LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts last Friday, and also belted out the short tune.

