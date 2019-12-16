 
 

Nipsey Hussle's Bodyguard Reportedly Attacks Wack100 for Disrespecting the Late Rapper
A source claims that JRoc has confronted and beaten up The Game's manager, who recently disputed the 'Feelin' Myself' hitmaker's status as a 'legend' due to numbers.

  Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - It's no secret that Nipsey Hussle's closed ones stay loyal to him following his sudden passing and they would do anything to defend him. One of them is his former bodyguard JRoc, who has reportedly given Wack100 a lesson for disrespecting the late rapper.

According to an online report, JRoc confronted and beat up The Game's manager on Sunday night, December 15. The info was from an Instagram user with the account handler @gossipofthecity_ which posted Nipsey's photo with JRoc along with a caption, "Nipsey's bodyguard JRoc touched Wack100 tonight for running his mouth about Nipsey but y'all didn't hear it from me."

Other details about the alleged attack are not available, but should it be true, the attack likely stemmed from Wack100's recent comments which doubted Nipsey's status as a "legend." He said of the "Feelin' Myself" hitmaker in late November, "He wasn't [a legend]. What's a legend? Define a legend. Let's keep it real. If Dr. Dre died right now, we'd say we lost a legend, right? Based upon what? Numbers, right? Body of work, right? How many albums did Nipsey drop? One album, right? This not no personal s**t. This is real s**t."

He went on explaining his opinion, "The man died with a million followers. No radio hits. No platinum hits. No world tours. After he died, he went platinum, sold a bunch of records, followers went up nine, 10 million. First of all, we gotta define what a f**ing legend is and what it f**king ain't. Was he on his way? I think within time, yes he would have been. At the time of his demise … let's keep it real. The truth can't be'defined as disrespect. If it is, that means you lyin' to you muthaf**kin' self."

While The Game refused to be dragged into the conversation, other hip-hop stars like T.I. and Meek Mill have jumped in Nipsey's defense, insisting the late star is indeed a "legend."

