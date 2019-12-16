Meghan King Edmonds Tells People to Stop Skinny-Shaming Her

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star takes to her Instagram account to share a message for those haters who write hurtful comments about her 'thin' figure.

Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - Meghan King Edmonds is standing up against people who skinny-shaming her. The former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has made use of her social media account to ask haters to stop writing hurtful comments about her shrinking frame.

On Sunday, December 15, the ex-wife of Jim Edmonds posted a photo of her with her 2-year-old daughter, Aspen. Along with it, she wrote, " 'Eat a burger.' That's what they say." She added, "I'll be real with you: I'm too thin. But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else."

The 35-year-old then directed her followers to her latest blog post. In it, she acknowledged that she is too thin. She, however, pointed out, "You hurt me when you mention it. I'm working on it." Still, she invited others to "sit back and watch" her thrive despite her setbacks, promising that "the best is yet to come."

In the same post, Meghan also broke down why she has lost so much weight. "Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny," she railed.

She continued, "…my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during [my son] Hart's therapy. Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days."

Meghan further reassured her fans that she is "naturally thin" and she has "always had a healthy relationship with food." While she admitted that right now she is "scared to see what the scale says," she stressed, "I'm not hungry. I know I should eat but I'm surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress."

In fact, the mother of three insisted, "This is the first time in my life I've counted calories and it's in the opposite way most Americans do so."