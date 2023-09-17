Nipsey Hussle's Estate Accuses His Ex of Possessing 'Unlawful' Recording Amid Custody War

Instagram Celebrity

William Spiller, a court-appointed lawyer representing the exes' daughter Emani, wants Tinashe Foster to turn over an alleged recording of a conversation that he had with the 14-year-old.

AceShowbiz - Nipsey Hussle's estate and his ex's custody war has yet to be over. In fact, the late rapper's estate brought up more accusations against Tanisha Foster, claiming that she possesses "unlawful" recoding.

RadarOnline.com reported that William Spiller, a court-appointed lawyer representing the exes' daughter Emani Asghedom, alleged that Foster tapped a conversation that he had with Emani. Becoming aware of the tape, Spiller demanded a judge in the case order Foster to turn over the alleged evidence.

Spiller claimed Foster refused to produce the "surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved" recording, which was reportedly provided to the judge during a November 2022 hearing. "It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful," said the lawyer.

Now, Spiller wanted Foster to turn over the tape and the device she used to record it. He also asked the court to sanction Foster $2,500 for failing to comply.

Foster has fired back though, insisting that she doesn't have to pay. She also filed a new emergency motion, asking Spiller to be removed as the guardian of her 14-year-old daughter.

Hussle's family was granted guardianship of his Emani back in 2019. The judge didn't grant guardianship to Foster after the rapper's family described it as "unfit."

Nipsey's family wanted custody of Emani solely for the sake of the young girl. They thought Tanisha was too unstable considering her history of arrests and drug issue. She had a warrant out for her arrest related to a 2017 DUI case. She also has violated probation multiple times in the past year, and she has other arrests dating back to 2006.

Nipsey had another child, son Kross, with girlfriend Lauren London. He died without a will and his two children will reportedly receive equal share of his $2 million estate. Tanisha believes when Emani gets the $1 million, she can use some of it for living expenses and provide a stable, safe environment for her child, but Nipsey's family doesn't think so.

