 

Nipsey Hussle's Estate Accuses His Ex of Possessing 'Unlawful' Recording Amid Custody War

Nipsey Hussle's Estate Accuses His Ex of Possessing 'Unlawful' Recording Amid Custody War
Instagram
Celebrity

William Spiller, a court-appointed lawyer representing the exes' daughter Emani, wants Tinashe Foster to turn over an alleged recording of a conversation that he had with the 14-year-old.

  • Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nipsey Hussle's estate and his ex's custody war has yet to be over. In fact, the late rapper's estate brought up more accusations against Tanisha Foster, claiming that she possesses "unlawful" recoding.

RadarOnline.com reported that William Spiller, a court-appointed lawyer representing the exes' daughter Emani Asghedom, alleged that Foster tapped a conversation that he had with Emani. Becoming aware of the tape, Spiller demanded a judge in the case order Foster to turn over the alleged evidence.

Spiller claimed Foster refused to produce the "surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved" recording, which was reportedly provided to the judge during a November 2022 hearing. "It cannot be stressed enough that such a recording is unlawful," said the lawyer.

Now, Spiller wanted Foster to turn over the tape and the device she used to record it. He also asked the court to sanction Foster $2,500 for failing to comply.

  Editors' Pick

Foster has fired back though, insisting that she doesn't have to pay. She also filed a new emergency motion, asking Spiller to be removed as the guardian of her 14-year-old daughter.

Hussle's family was granted guardianship of his Emani back in 2019. The judge didn't grant guardianship to Foster after the rapper's family described it as "unfit."

Nipsey's family wanted custody of Emani solely for the sake of the young girl. They thought Tanisha was too unstable considering her history of arrests and drug issue. She had a warrant out for her arrest related to a 2017 DUI case. She also has violated probation multiple times in the past year, and she has other arrests dating back to 2006.

Nipsey had another child, son Kross, with girlfriend Lauren London. He died without a will and his two children will reportedly receive equal share of his $2 million estate. Tanisha believes when Emani gets the $1 million, she can use some of it for living expenses and provide a stable, safe environment for her child, but Nipsey's family doesn't think so.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend
Related Posts
Nipsey Hussle's Killer Gets 60-Year in Prison Sentence

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Gets 60-Year in Prison Sentence

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Report Reveals Rapper Was Shot 11 Times Before His Death

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Report Reveals Rapper Was Shot 11 Times Before His Death

Nipsey Hussle Honored With Walk of Fame Star and Own L.A. Day on His 37th Birthday

Nipsey Hussle Honored With Walk of Fame Star and Own L.A. Day on His 37th Birthday

Nipsey Hussle's Friend Still Wants Answers After Eric Holder's Found Guilty of Murder

Nipsey Hussle's Friend Still Wants Answers After Eric Holder's Found Guilty of Murder

Latest News
Cindy Crawford's Father Compared Modelling to Prostitution
  • Sep 17, 2023

Cindy Crawford's Father Compared Modelling to Prostitution

Russell Brand Kicks Off Stand-Up Show With David Bowie's Song 'Rebel' Amid Rape Claims
  • Sep 17, 2023

Russell Brand Kicks Off Stand-Up Show With David Bowie's Song 'Rebel' Amid Rape Claims

Nipsey Hussle's Estate Accuses His Ex of Possessing 'Unlawful' Recording Amid Custody War
  • Sep 17, 2023

Nipsey Hussle's Estate Accuses His Ex of Possessing 'Unlawful' Recording Amid Custody War

Russell Brand Removed From Publicist and Talent Agent's Websites Amid Abuse Allegations
  • Sep 17, 2023

Russell Brand Removed From Publicist and Talent Agent's Websites Amid Abuse Allegations

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene
  • Sep 17, 2023

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors
  • Sep 17, 2023

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied