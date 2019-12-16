Porsha Williams' Fiance Dennis McKinley Blames Her Postpartum Depression for His Cheating

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - In the Sunday, December 15 episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", Dennis McKinley opened up about his cheating scandal. He revealed that what made him sleep with another woman while Porsha Williams was pregnant with their only child, Pilar Jhena.

"We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish," the 43-year-old shared during a therapy. "Sex during pregnancy, it's nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That's not a good enough why, but that's the why."

However, he admitted that "it was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision." He added, "I made a mistake, I cheated. … I've done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby."

Porsha, meanwhile, begged to differ. "A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit. You don't make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat," the Bravo personality stated in her session. "That's not where he need to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he's taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake."

"All the rough stuff that he said that I went through, he was literally by my side," she continued. "And that's one of the things that was really difficult. I'm terribly disappointed and I'm hurt."

She, however, told Dr. Sherry that she still loved her baby daddy even though he had betrayed her. "I haven't wanted to tell him that because I feel like he didn't deserve to hear that," she said. Turning to Dennis, Porsha continued, "I felt like I was giving you something, but I have to let that go about giving you something. I have to let that go about, 'Oh, he's going to know I forgave him so now he won't be sorry anymore. 'F**k that.' "

"At the end of the day, this is a serious situation," added Porsha. "Our daughter is growing up by leaps and bounds every single day. If we're going to be together for her, we're going to have to start working on it. … If you're going to live how you want to live because that's just what your loins want, we can move on with our co-parent life. But if you are really trying to make a commitment over here, that's what I want to know from your heart."

During the session, Porsha revealed she was hesitant to get back together. However, the pair eventually got back together with her announcing their re-engagement this month on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".