Jennifer Garner Blowing Massive Gum Bubbles While Grocery Shopping With Son Samuel

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles with her son Samuel, enjoying a grocery shopping trip and blowing some massive gum bubbles. Jennifer Garner, known for her role in "13 Going on 30", was photographed blowing a gum bubble while pushing a cart of groceries with her 12-year-old son, Samuel. Dressed casually in a striped T-shirt, cardigan, jeans, and sneakers, the 52-year-old actress appeared cheerful and relaxed.

After realizing she had forgotten an item on her grocery list, Garner quickly rushed back into the store, leaving Samuel behind. Within minutes, she emerged with a smile and what appeared to be a bag of chips.

Samuel wore green plaid pajama pants and a T-shirt. Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck share Samuel, along with 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Seraphina.

Garner's grocery outing comes amid Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Despite the drama, Jenner and Affleck prioritize their children and recently spent quality time together when they dropped Violet off at Yale University.

Garner looked like she was relishing the moment, blowing gum bubbles and enjoying the experience. She has reportedly encouraged Affleck to work on his marriage with Lopez before they filed for divorce.