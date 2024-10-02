 
Jennifer Garner Blowing Massive Gum Bubbles While Grocery Shopping With Son Samuel
Instagram
Celebrity

Jennifer Garner, known for her role in '13 Going on 30', was photographed blowing a gum bubble while pushing a cart of groceries with her 12-year-old son, Samuel.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles with her son Samuel, enjoying a grocery shopping trip and blowing some massive gum bubbles. Jennifer Garner, known for her role in "13 Going on 30", was photographed blowing a gum bubble while pushing a cart of groceries with her 12-year-old son, Samuel. Dressed casually in a striped T-shirt, cardigan, jeans, and sneakers, the 52-year-old actress appeared cheerful and relaxed.

After realizing she had forgotten an item on her grocery list, Garner quickly rushed back into the store, leaving Samuel behind. Within minutes, she emerged with a smile and what appeared to be a bag of chips.

  Editors' Pick

Samuel wore green plaid pajama pants and a T-shirt. Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck share Samuel, along with 18-year-old Violet and 15-year-old Seraphina.

Garner's grocery outing comes amid Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Despite the drama, Jenner and Affleck prioritize their children and recently spent quality time together when they dropped Violet off at Yale University.

Garner looked like she was relishing the moment, blowing gum bubbles and enjoying the experience. She has reportedly encouraged Affleck to work on his marriage with Lopez before they filed for divorce.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Spotted Flashing Diamond Ring

Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Spotted Flashing Diamond Ring

Jennifer Garner Drops Off Breakfast at Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's House Before Driving Off Together With Him

Jennifer Garner Drops Off Breakfast at Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's House Before Driving Off Together With Him

Jennifer Garner Encourages Ex-Husband Ben Affleck to Prioritize Marriage With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner Encourages Ex-Husband Ben Affleck to Prioritize Marriage With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner Takes a Dig at Ben Affleck With Marriage Advice

Jennifer Garner Takes a Dig at Ben Affleck With Marriage Advice

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'