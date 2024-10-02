Aurora Culpo Returns to Dating Scene After Getting Dumped by Paul Bernon

AceShowbiz - Following her brief summer romance with Paul Bernon, Aurora Culpo has returned to the dating scene. "I'm not currently dating anyone at the moment, but I'm open to it," she tells Page Six. While she's not actively seeking a partner, she's meeting "interesting people all the time."

Aurora acknowledges that her dating life has its ups and downs. "I feel like there it picks up, and then, right now I'm in a little bit of a lull," she says. "But, I know it won't last."

Despite her openness to younger men, Aurora expresses hesitation about dating any of her brother-in-law's NFL teammates. "They're so young. Like, I'm 35," she says. "But I'm open."

Reflecting on her past, Aurora believes that co-parenting her two children with her ex-husband has made her a "better potential partner." She emphasizes flexibility and understanding as key elements of successful co-parenting.

Regarding her breakup with Bernon, Aurora confirms that they spent two months together before splitting in July. She explains that they had different perspectives on having more children and communication styles. However, she maintains that there's no animosity between them.