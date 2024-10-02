 
Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Fashion Show
Instagram
Celebrity

Making her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show, the daughter of the actress opened the show and walked alongside a star-studded lineup.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. She opened the show in a white ensemble and walked alongside a star-studded lineup.

Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Sunday opened the show in a white sleeveless dress with ribbon detailing on the neckline and an eyelet trim. She paired the dress with black knee-high leg warmers and matching peep-toe heels. Her hair was styled in a subtly teased 'do.

Despite being in Paris for Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman did not attend the show but joined her daughter at a post-runway dinner party hosted by Miu Miu. Sunday changed into a polo shirt and black miniskirt for the dinner.

  Editors' Pick

Kidman previously mentioned that she had been waiting for her daughter to turn 16 to take her to a fashion show. Sunday has expressed her desire to enter the fashion industry.

Sunday Rose's debut was part of Miu Miu's presentation, a blend of contrasting styles that included bloomers, pinafores, and white dresses, creating a "jumble of disparate fashion elements."

Nicole Kidman also shares daughter Faith, 13, with Keith Urban. She has two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Nicole Kidman Hits the Beach With Family on Relaxing Day Before Christmas

Nicole Kidman Hits the Beach With Family on Relaxing Day Before Christmas

Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Acting After Welcoming First Child With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Acting After Welcoming First Child With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Celebrates Artistic Achievement in Rare Post

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Celebrates Artistic Achievement in Rare Post

Nicole Kidman's Determination to Reconcile With Estranged Children Spurred by Mother Janelle's Death

Nicole Kidman's Determination to Reconcile With Estranged Children Spurred by Mother Janelle's Death

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'