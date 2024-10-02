Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Fashion Show

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. She opened the show in a white ensemble and walked alongside a star-studded lineup.

Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Sunday opened the show in a white sleeveless dress with ribbon detailing on the neckline and an eyelet trim. She paired the dress with black knee-high leg warmers and matching peep-toe heels. Her hair was styled in a subtly teased 'do.

Despite being in Paris for Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman did not attend the show but joined her daughter at a post-runway dinner party hosted by Miu Miu. Sunday changed into a polo shirt and black miniskirt for the dinner.

Kidman previously mentioned that she had been waiting for her daughter to turn 16 to take her to a fashion show. Sunday has expressed her desire to enter the fashion industry.

Sunday Rose's debut was part of Miu Miu's presentation, a blend of contrasting styles that included bloomers, pinafores, and white dresses, creating a "jumble of disparate fashion elements."

Nicole Kidman also shares daughter Faith, 13, with Keith Urban. She has two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.