Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Zachary Levi After He Endorses Donald Trump for President

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi, best known for his role in "Shazam!", went viral over the weekend for his political stance in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The actor endorsed Donald Trump for president and expressed concerns that his career might suffer as a result. Levi's remarks quickly caught the attention of "The View" co-hosts, particularly Whoopi Goldberg, who offered him a history lesson live on the show.

Levi, who switched his support to Trump after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race, said, "Hollywood is a very, very liberal town, and this very well could constitute career suicide." Goldberg, visibly unimpressed, reflected on Levi's statement with a sigh and exclaimed, "So, okay. That's not necessarily true."

Goldberg argued that since its inception, Hollywood has been more right-leaning than many people realize. "We are - like America is - we're mixed. We're a mixed bunch, and sometimes it may seem like there are more Democrats, and sometimes it may seem like there are more Republicans," she explained. Highlighting the careers of Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid, she demonstrated that conservative actors are successfully working in the industry.

"People are working. Stop that! It's more B.S., and it's unnecessary," Goldberg added, insisting that political views do not necessarily hinder an actor's career in Hollywood.

The discussion extended beyond Levi to touch on rising pop star Chappell Roan, who faced backlash for expressing dissatisfaction with both political parties before pledging her vote to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Joy Behar, another co-host on "The View," warned Roan about the dangers posed by the current political climate while Sara Haines pointed out Roan's concerns stemmed from U.S. Middle East policies. Both Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin stressed the importance of this election, with Hostin noting, "This election matters more than any election of my lifetime."

In closing, Goldberg advised younger celebrities to be clear and proud of their political stances but also reminded everyone of the importance of voting, regardless of endorsement involvement. Zachary Levi's political journey continues to stir discussions, reflecting the larger stakes at play as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal election.