Selena Gomez Addresses Her Billionaire Status: 'It's Distasteful to Talk About Money'

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez's journey from Disney Channel star to billionaire entrepreneur serves as an inspiration for many young people. The 32-year-old actress and singer recently celebrated her financial milestone, largely attributed to the remarkable success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

In a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight during the 62nd New York Film Festival, Gomez expressed her gratitude for reaching billionaire status. "I'm very grateful," she stated, acknowledging her inclusion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

"I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products. They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true," she added.

Launched in September 2020, Rare Beauty has quickly become a significant player in the cosmetics industry, forming the backbone of Gomez's wealth. Despite rumors earlier this year about potentially selling Rare Beauty after its valuation hit $2 billion, Gomez dispelled such speculations, emphasizing her commitment to the brand.

"I don't have any plans on that, genuinely," she told Time magazine. She elaborated, "I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that's it."

Gomez's endeavors extend beyond cosmetics. She stars in and produces the popular television series, "Only Murders in the Building," and recently premiered her film, "Emilia Perez." Additionally, she has ventured into mental health advocacy with her startup, Wondermind, highlighting her multifaceted career.

Her humility and gratitude remain at the forefront, especially as one of the youngest self-made female billionaires in the U.S. "I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I'll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty, Rare Beauty," she remarked, emphasizing her desire to stay true to the brand's mission and values.

Gomez's success story is not just about financial achievement. Her brand's Rare Impact Fund pledges to donate 1% of all sales to support mental health services for underserved communities, aiming to raise $100 million over the next decade. This initiative underscores her commitment to making a positive impact.

As Selena Gomez continues to thrive professionally, her story remains a testament to the power of authenticity, gratitude, and dedication. She credits her supporters for her success, ensuring that every venture she undertakes not only achieves financial success but also aligns with her core values and passion for mental health advocacy.