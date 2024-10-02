Jenna Johnson Admits She Wasn't Thrilled When Paired With Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS' Season 33

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" pro Jenna Johnson gets honest about her initial reaction to being paired with contestant Joey Graziadei, As she revealed on "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast", Johnson had her hopes set on a different partner.

"Joey knows this, I've been honest with him," Johnson said. She explained the secrecy orchestrated by the show's producers, ensuring an authentic reaction when the dance partners finally meet. "I think people think that we know who we're gonna have for a little bit, that's not the case. They really like to make it a secret so it's an authentic reaction."

Elaborating further, Johnson admitted she had her sights set on another potential dance partner. "I had a feeling because I heard his name in the mix, and so I was a little sad because I've been promised - not promised - but I've never had a football player."

"Through my time on the show I've never had a football player. So I kind of heard Danny [Amendola, two-time Super Bowl champ and former NFL wide receiver] was going to be involved and I was like, 'This is my year. I'm gonna get the NFL guy.' "

However, when Graziadei walked in, it was a turn of events. "Obviously" knowing who he was but not having seen his "Bachelor" season, Johnson was curious. She shared her sister's enthusiasm about Graziadei, as her sister is a "mega fan" of the show and had nothing but praise for him.

Johnson confessed, "All of that is true. He is one of the most genuine humans I've ever met. I think we just connected really easily and quickly and we have so much fun."

While acknowledging the stress of competing, Johnson said it's a "pleasure to work with him." She joked about Graziadei's talents, saying, "He's one of those annoying people that's freakishly good at everything," but added it has been "so awesome being his partner."

Despite the rocky start, Johnson and Graziadei have proven to be a dynamic duo, securing top spots on the leaderboard in the initial weeks of "DWTS" season 33. It looks like opposites really do attract - especially on the dance floor.