Kristin Cavallari Calls Ex Mark Estes Her 'Best Boyfriend'

AceShowbiz - In a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," Kristin Cavallari opened up about her split from Mark Estes, revealing that she ended their seven-month relationship due to age-related concerns.

"It's hard because I know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened," Cavallari said.

The 37-year-old reality star praised Estes, 24, for being "nothing but be so sweet and so supportive," calling him "the best boyfriend I've ever had." However, she explained that Estes still needs to "experience life" and find himself while Cavallari has already gone through those formative years.

"I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she shared. "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young."

Cavallari admitted that she hasn't ignored their 13-year age gap but believes it's ultimately in Estes' best interest to end their relationship.

"He will make someone so happy one day ... and he will have a beautiful family of his own," she said. "I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

Despite their breakup, Cavallari hopes to remain friends with Estes and have him in her life "in some capacity." She also emphasized that she's not interested in dating anyone right now and wants to focus on her children and work.

"I just want to really take care of myself. I'm really feeling this energy of just wanting to feel really good and making myself a priority," Cavallari stated.