Kevin Hart Refuses to Answer Question About Baby Oil Bottles at Diddy's Parties

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart apparently tries to distance himself with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs amid the latter's legal drama. During a new interview, the comedian was seen shutting down a reporter asking him a question about the disgraced rapper.

The "Borderlands" actor was stepping out in West Hollywood when a Daily Mail reporter approached him. The photographer later tried to make Kevin share his two cents on the Diddy situation, asking if Kevin recalled seeing baby oil bottles at any of the parties he went to.

Kevin, however, wasn't happy with the question as he quickly snapped, "When I hosted for Diddy?" He added, "You're asking the wrong person the wrong question."

Despite Kevin's unpleasant response, the reporter didn't stop asking the star Diddy-related questions, including whether the "DC League of Super-Pets" star feared for Diddy's life behind bars and whether he felt the mogul was safe. Still, Kevin refused to answer the questions as he replied, "Wrong person. Wrong question."

The baby oil question was referring to the discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil found in Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes by federal agents. In response to that, the musician's lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested that his client simply bought in large quantities, noting, "He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home."

Costco, however, denied the claims, saying that the wholesale chain does not stock baby oil in any of its U.S. locations. "None of its members-only locations carry baby oil," a spokesperson from Costco confirmed.

Diddy was arrested last month for alleged sex crimes. He reportedly facilitated these "elaborate and produced sex performances" often recording them without the participants' consent and used the tapes to blackmail the victims. Prosecutors allege that some of these "freak-offs" lasted for days, with drug use being involved.

The hip-hop mogul, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, faces a mandatory 15 years to life in prison if convicted.