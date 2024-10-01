 
Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond Team Up for Animated Netflix Series
Netflix
TV

The writing duo behind the hit series 'Ghosts' are developing an animated series for Netflix with inspiration from 'Family Guy' and a setting in a British hospital.

  • Oct 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - After the success of their hit series "Ghosts" on both sides of the Atlantic, writing duo Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond have secured their next project. They are collaborating with Big Talk Studios to develop an animated series for Netflix.

The series, titled "In Case of Emergency", will draw inspiration from "Family Guy" and take place in a British hospital. Big Talk Studios has created a six-minute animatic pilot, featuring voiceover work from members of the British comedy community. Big Talk is partnering with Blue Zoo Animation Studio, known for children's shows like "The Adventures of Paddington", on the project.

  Editors' Pick

Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen confirmed "In Case of Emergency" in an interview with Deadline, revealing that Netflix approached them with the animation ambition. The show is overseen by Netflix UK chief Anne Mensah and Julio Bonet, the streamer's London-based manager of adult animation.

Rickard and Willbond are behind five seasons of "Ghosts" for the BBC, making it one of the broadcaster's most successful family comedies in recent years. They also executive produced the CBS version of the series, which has been renewed for Season 4.

Previously, Rickard and Willbond worked with Big Talk on "We Are Not Alone," a sci-fi comedy for BBC Studios-owned network U&Dave.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Netflix Partners with Japanese Producer Aki Isoyama to Showcase Modern Japan

Netflix Partners with Japanese Producer Aki Isoyama to Showcase Modern Japan

Netflix Staff Backed by Activists in Virtual Pro-Trans Protest Against Dave Chappelle's Special

Netflix Staff Backed by Activists in Virtual Pro-Trans Protest Against Dave Chappelle's Special

Netflix Forced to Scrap Turkish Series 'If Only' Over Gay Character

Netflix Forced to Scrap Turkish Series 'If Only' Over Gay Character

Netflix Donates $15M to TV and Movie Crews Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix Donates $15M to TV and Movie Crews Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'