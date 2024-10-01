Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond Team Up for Animated Netflix Series

AceShowbiz - After the success of their hit series "Ghosts" on both sides of the Atlantic, writing duo Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond have secured their next project. They are collaborating with Big Talk Studios to develop an animated series for Netflix.

The series, titled "In Case of Emergency", will draw inspiration from "Family Guy" and take place in a British hospital. Big Talk Studios has created a six-minute animatic pilot, featuring voiceover work from members of the British comedy community. Big Talk is partnering with Blue Zoo Animation Studio, known for children's shows like "The Adventures of Paddington", on the project.

Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen confirmed "In Case of Emergency" in an interview with Deadline, revealing that Netflix approached them with the animation ambition. The show is overseen by Netflix UK chief Anne Mensah and Julio Bonet, the streamer's London-based manager of adult animation.

Rickard and Willbond are behind five seasons of "Ghosts" for the BBC, making it one of the broadcaster's most successful family comedies in recent years. They also executive produced the CBS version of the series, which has been renewed for Season 4.

Previously, Rickard and Willbond worked with Big Talk on "We Are Not Alone," a sci-fi comedy for BBC Studios-owned network U&Dave.