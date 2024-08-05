Ben Affleck Ditches His Wedding Ring While Showing Dramatic New Look

AceShowbiz - Amidst rumors of marital woes, Ben Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring on Saturday, August 3. Just days prior, his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was seen wearing her engagement ring on her right hand instead of her left while also ditching her wedding ring, prompting speculation.

Affleck has also debuted a new shaved faux-hawk hairstyle, adding to the concerns about the couple's relationship. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor sported the new look with a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and gray jeans.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, and later held a grand ceremony in Georgia. However, recent sightings and reports indicate that their relationship is facing challenges.

The couple has spent most of the summer on opposite coasts. Affleck has been staying in Los Angeles, filming "The Accountant 2" and spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. Lopez, meanwhile, has been in New York, enjoying time with friends and family.

On July 16, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons with a "Bridgerton"-themed party and a private lunch. On the same day, Affleck was seen wearing a gray suit while arriving at his office in Los Angeles.

Adding to the turmoil, the couple has put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $68 million. Lopez and Affleck are also reportedly planning to sell their bachelor pad in Los Angeles, which Affleck purchased for $20 million on Lopez's birthday.