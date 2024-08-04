Ben Affleck Shaves His Head, Debuts Mohawk Look Amid Jennifer Lopez Marital Woes

AceShowbiz - Hollywood star Ben Affleck, 51, has recently been the subject of much speculation -both for his dramatic new faux-hawk hairstyle and his relationship with wife Jennifer Lopez, 55. Spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3, Affleck was seen with the sides of his head shaved and a longer top.

He donned a black jacket over a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, gray jeans, and black and silver aviators. He completed his look with a backpack and was seen riding a blue electric motorcycle around the city.

The timing of Affleck's bold new look coincides with increasing questions about his marriage with Lopez. Both have been spending time apart on separate coasts, with Affleck in Los Angeles, focusing on the upcoming sequel "The Accountant 2" and enjoying time with his children - Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 - from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been in the Hamptons celebrating with friends and family, notably without Affleck during her "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party in July.

A source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE in June that the pair didn't "have any summer plans together" and were "focused on their separate lives." This has fueled rumors that their marriage is experiencing strain.

In a remarkable turn of events, Affleck and Lopez's Beverly Hills mansion is currently on the market for $68 million, with the couple having bought the property for $60 million in May 2023. Reports indicate that their marital home is expected to sell at a loss.

Adding another layer to the intrigue, Suge Knight, the former Death Row Records boss, has stirred up more controversy with his latest prison podcast theory. Knight speculates that the FBI might have confiscated secret tapes involving Lopez during a raid of P. Diddy's mansions.

He suggested the taped could have been shown to Affleck, causing further tension in their relationship. While Knight's theories remain unconfirmed, they have ignited public curiosity.

Affleck also recently finalized the purchase of a new $20.5 million Los Angeles estate, described as private yet family-friendly. Although reports remain speculative, his new residence highlights the current uncertainty surrounding his and Lopez's relationship.

With Affleck's fresh look and the recent housing developments, all eyes remain on the couple as fans eagerly watch for the next chapter in their lives.