Charli XCX Celebrates 31st Birthday with Lavish Star-Studded Party in Los Angeles

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX turned heads in a risqué ensemble as she arrived at her lavish 31st birthday party at Tenants in Los Angeles on Saturday night, August 3. The pop icon flashed a black bra through a cut-out white T-shirt, paired with eye-catching grey micro shorts. She completed her look with black knee-high boots, a matching handbag, and sunglasses.

Charli's "Brat Girl Summer" movement, sparked by her album "Brat," has inspired a trend of uninhibited partying and self-expression. True to form, the party was attended by a host of stars, including Rosalia, Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Sabrina Carpenter, Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae, Nelly Furtado, Addison Rae, Lukas Gage, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

Before the festivities, Charli released her new single "Guess", a collaboration with fellow pop superstar Billie Eilish who also attended her birthday bash. The duo stand on a pile of underwear in the music video and later donated the unused garment from the video shoot to women's charity.

Charli XCX's birthday celebration comes after her hyper pop-electronic record "BRAT", which she described as her "most aggressive and confrontational record," yet also her most vulnerable. Evoking the illegal London rave scene where she first performed as a teenager, the album received positive reviews, scoring 92 out of 100 from 11 critics scores on Metacritic.