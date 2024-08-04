 
Charli XCX Celebrates 31st Birthday with Lavish Star-Studded Party in Los Angeles
Instagram
Celebrity

Charli XCX arrived in style for her 31st birthday party, showcasing her 'Brat Girl Summer' aesthetic and partying with the likes of Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde and more.

  • Aug 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX turned heads in a risqué ensemble as she arrived at her lavish 31st birthday party at Tenants in Los Angeles on Saturday night, August 3. The pop icon flashed a black bra through a cut-out white T-shirt, paired with eye-catching grey micro shorts. She completed her look with black knee-high boots, a matching handbag, and sunglasses.

Charli's "Brat Girl Summer" movement, sparked by her album "Brat," has inspired a trend of uninhibited partying and self-expression. True to form, the party was attended by a host of stars, including Rosalia, Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Sabrina Carpenter, Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae, Nelly Furtado, Addison Rae, Lukas Gage, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

  Editors' Pick

Before the festivities, Charli released her new single "Guess", a collaboration with fellow pop superstar Billie Eilish who also attended her birthday bash. The duo stand on a pile of underwear in the music video and later donated the unused garment from the video shoot to women's charity.

Charli XCX's birthday celebration comes after her hyper pop-electronic record "BRAT", which she described as her "most aggressive and confrontational record," yet also her most vulnerable. Evoking the illegal London rave scene where she first performed as a teenager, the album received positive reviews, scoring 92 out of 100 from 11 critics scores on Metacritic.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Charli XCX Sparks Controversy With Her 'Should Be Headliner' Sash at Coachella Afterparty

Charli XCX Sparks Controversy With Her 'Should Be Headliner' Sash at Coachella Afterparty

Charli XCX Brings Out Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan During Never-Ending Brat Summer at Coachella 2025

Charli XCX Brings Out Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan During Never-Ending Brat Summer at Coachella 2025

Charli XCX and Noah Kahan Follow Chappell Roan to Donate to Struggling Artists

Charli XCX and Noah Kahan Follow Chappell Roan to Donate to Struggling Artists

Charli XCX and Martha Stewart Shade Each Other in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Charli XCX and Martha Stewart Shade Each Other in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo