Meghan Markle Reflects on 'Trauma' of Being Accused of Faking Suicidal Thoughts

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines yet again, but this time, it's for a heartwarming reason. The couple recently sat down for a joint interview with Jane Pauley during the Sunday, August 4 episode of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss their latest venture, The Parents Network, which aims to address child safety online.

Meghan Markle, who turned 43 on the day of the interview, spoke deeply about her own experiences with pain and trauma, including her past struggles with suicidal thoughts, "When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it."

She said, "I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans."

In a passionate tone, Meghan further elaborated, "I would never want someone else not to be believed. If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume 'the appearance is good, so everything is OK,' then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that."

Through her candidness, Meghan strives to break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage open dialogue.

The Parents Network officially launched over the weekend under Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation. The initiative is designed to provide parents with the resources needed to ensure their children's safety in an increasingly digital age. "I think you have to start somewhere," Meghan explained.

"Look at it through the lens of, 'What if it was my daughter? What if it was my son?' My son or my daughter, who comes home joyful [and] I love, and one day, right under our roofs, our entire lives change because of something completely out of our control. If you look at it through the lens of a parent, there is no way to see that any other way than to try and find a solution."

Prince Harry, now 39, has been equally vocal about the importance of this initiative. The couple's intent is to create a safer online environment for the next generation, understanding that the digital world has become an integral part of young lives today.

Their collaboration and personal stories add a unique depth to The Parents Network, making it not just another campaign but a heartfelt mission they are personally invested in. Through their efforts, Harry and Meghan hope to protect children from the unseen dangers lurking online, aiming to foster a safer and more supportive environment.