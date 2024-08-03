Jennifer Lopez Swaps Engagement Ring to Right Hand Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez continues to spark rumors about the status of her marriage with Ben Affleck as she was spotted in New York City wearing her engagement ring on an unusual finger. The star, known for her dazzling looks and high-profile relationships, has been at the center of divorce speculation, and this latest move has fans on edge.

On Friday, August 1, Lopez was photographed attending a preview showing of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" in a chic floral sundress and red heels. The green engagement ring that Affleck proposed with in April 2022 was noticeably on the ring finger of her right hand. TheImageDirect.com captured the moment, showing her hand placed over her red shoulder bag, making the sparkler hard to miss.

Both Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 51, have been seen without their wedding rings in recent weeks, adding fuel to the fire. A source shared with PEOPLE in May that the couple has been experiencing marital strain and living separately in Los Angeles. They have also listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion publicly in July, further intensifying the rumors.

This summer, Lopez has been enjoying time in New York City and the Hamptons, even spending her birthday on July 24 away from Affleck. Meanwhile, Affleck has remained in Los Angeles, purchasing a new $20.5 million home in Pacific Palisades. The home, though luxurious, is far more modest compared to their shared residence, sporting 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with features like vaulted ceilings, a giant stone island in the kitchen, and an in-ground pool.

Despite the separation and the sale of their marital home, Lopez remains focused on family time, spending moments with Affleck’s daughter Violet, 18, in the Hamptons. Lopez's twins, Maximilian and Emme, 16, have also been a significant part of her life during this challenging period.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have publicly commented on the status of their marriage. However, speculation continues to grow. According to a source for Page Six, Affleck feels like the last two years of their whirlwind romance was a "fever dream" and that there is "no way this is going to work." On the other hand, Lopez reportedly believes she has done everything she can to save their marriage.

With Lopez's engagement ring making a statement on her right hand and the couple's separate paths, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the celebrity pair. As always, the public will be watching closely for the next development in this ongoing saga.