Jenelle Evans Gives Birthday Shout-out to Son Jace Nearly One Year After He Went Missing

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans was celebrating her son Jace on his latest milestone. As the teenager turned 15 over the weekend, the "Teen Mom 2" alum took to social media to offer a birthday tribute to him.

On Saturday, August 3, the 32-year-old shared a picture of the two. In the snap, the mother-and-son duo sported T-shirts and flashed wide smiles, with the TV personality holding a cake adorned with lit candles.

Jenelle followed it up with a video of a car driving off with two passengers hanging off the back, presumably Jace and a friend. She captioned it, "What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends."

"Thats how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday! How did those years go by so quick?" the "16 and Pregnant" alum added. "I'm the short one now! #HappyBirthday."

Jenelle and Jace seemingly have been on good terms since a previous report claimed he felt so much happier not having contact with his mom. TMZ stated in November 2023 that Jace had been enjoying his life more with his grandmother, Barbara, while remaining under the custody of Child Protective Services.

Earlier that year, Jace went missing three times in less than a year. He was then hospitalized with visible marks on his neck and arm after being located in late September. In Touch later confirmed that Jenelle and her then-husband David Eason were the subjects of a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation after Jace reportedly claimed his stepdad "assaulted" him.

In May, it was unveiled that Jenelle and her kids had been granted a six-month domestic violence protective order against David. The ruling made by a North Carolina judge instructed David to not have contact of any kind with the TV personality and her children.