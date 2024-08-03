Wesley Snipes Breaks Two Guinness World Records With 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

AceShowbiz - When "Deadpool & Wolverine" hit theaters, few expected that one of the film's most significant moments would be Wesley Snipes' surprising cameo as Blade. This unexpected return not only thrilled fans but also earned Snipes two Guinness World Records. Snipes has now achieved the longest career playing a live-action Marvel character, surpassing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

Snipes' embellished career as Blade began in 1998, spanning three films until "Blade: Trinity" in 2004. His return in "Deadpool & Wolverine", 25 years and 240 days later, broke Jackman's anticipated record, which started with "X-Men" in 2000. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snipes couldn't hide his surprise, "I did not think it was possible... but when you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about.' "

Adding another feather to his cap, Snipes also set the record for the longest gap between character portrayals in Marvel films, previously held by Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. Snipes' last appearance as Blade was nearly 20 years ago in "Blade: Trinity", making his comeback a momentous occasion.

In "Deadpool & Wolverine", Snipes joins forces with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to battle the menacing Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) alongside other Marvel icons such as Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Gambit (Channing Tatum). The movie is a veritable cavalcade of nostalgic Marvel appearances, including Chris Evans briefly reprising his role as Johnny Storm from "Fantastic Four".

Snipes' dedication to his role is evident, noting that he worked out intensively for a month to become "Blade ready." Despite initial doubts about the extent of action involved, his scenes did not disappoint fans who have missed their favorite daywalker.

"Some of the things he did back in those days, that's not really my humour... But seeing him do it in this context made a lot of sense. And seeing him do it and do it well, Ryan does something that most people can't do... So it was enjoyable. It was enjoyable to work with him. It was enjoyable to revisit," Snipes shared.

The successful collaboration between Reynolds and Snipes is not new. They previously worked together on "Blade: Trinity" in 2004. This latest project showcases both actors at their best, rekindling memories for longtime Marvel fans and introducing iconic characters to a new generation.

As for the future of Blade, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige remains optimistic, noting that the planned reboot with Mahershala Ali hasn't been abandoned despite numerous setbacks. Feige emphasized the importance of not rushing the process, "...the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now playing in theaters, offering fans a must-see film packed with action, nostalgia and historic achievements.