Italian Boxer Angela Carini Speaks Out on Gender Controversy Surrounding Imane Khelif

AceShowbiz - Italian boxer Angela Carini, whose opponent Imane Khelif has ignited discussions about female athletes at the 2024 Olympics, has spoken out. Carini expressed sadness over the controversy sparked by Khelif's gender. Carini's quick defeat raised questions about Khelif's eligibility after being disqualified from the 2023 boxing world championships over an unspecified gender eligibility test showing elevated testosterone levels.

Despite her quick loss, Carini apologized for not shaking Khelif's hand afterward, stating that she was angry due to her own Olympic dreams being dashed. She added that she would embrace Khelif if they met again.

Carini declined to comment on whether she felt manipulated by those using her defeat to argue about gender issues. She emphasized that she was supported by people who believed in her Olympic dream.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU) issued a joint press release stating that all athletes in the boxing tournament comply with eligibility regulations. Their statement indicated that athletes' gender and age are based on their passports and have competed in the women's category for years, including the Olympics and IBA tournaments.

Despite the controversy, Carini's opponent, Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori, expressed confidence heading into her next match against Khelif. The Hungarian Boxing Association has filed protests over Khelif's status, while Khelif maintains her status as a female according to the IOC.